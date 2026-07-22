Tech lifts Asia stocks, Brent crude back above US$92

TOKYO: Enthusiasm for tech shares boosted Asian stocks for a second day Wednesday (Jul 22), as more mayhem in the Middle East lifted Brent crude back above US$92 a barrel and the yen came under renewed pressure.

Tech stocks have had a bumpy ride because of fears that the buzz around artificial intelligence may not match reality and that shares in the sector are overcooked.

But mirroring overnight gains on the Nasdaq, Asia tech stocks rose for a second straight day, with Tokyo up almost 2 per cent and semiconductor-heavy Seoul soaring 5.4 per cent.

"During the early phase of the (AI stock) boom, companies were rewarded simply for announcing larger investment plans," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"A higher spending guide may still support chip demand, but it also raises questions about free cash flow, funding needs and how much of the future is already embedded in valuations," he said.

Some clues may come later Wednesday with results from Tesla and Google parent Alphabet, followed by fellow tech bellweathers Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon next week.