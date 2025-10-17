Temporary Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire expires, next step unclear

KABUL: A 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan expired on Friday (Oct 17) evening, with no clear indication of what comes next.

Dozens of soldiers and civilians on both sides have been killed since the clashes began nearly a week ago, with explosions also heard in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The truce came into effect at 6pm Islamabad time on Wednesday, with Pakistan indicating that it would end on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan said the ceasefire would endure unless Pakistan violated it, without confirming that the deal had a 48-hour limit.

Officials on both sides have not commented since the deadline expired.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that for the truce to continue, the ball was "in the court" of the Taliban government.

"If in 48 hours they want to resolve the issues and address our genuine demands, then we are ready for them," Sharif told his cabinet.

As the ceasefire deadline approached, Pakistan's foreign office described the situation as "delicate".

"We are in a temporary ceasefire, we are trying to work towards a diplomatic track to make it sustainable and to the long-term stability of the relationship - that is a larger objective to us," spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a weekly press briefing.

"But beyond that, I am not in a position to share any information with you."

Taliban authorities did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on what would happen next once the deadline passed.

Afghans in the frontier town of Spin Boldak - where the fighting had been particularly intense - described scenes of normalcy early Friday.

"Everything is fine, everything is open," said Nani, 35, told AFP.

"I'm not afraid, but everyone sees things differently. Some say they're going to send their children elsewhere as the situation isn't good, but I don't think anything will happen," said Nani, who did not give a surname.