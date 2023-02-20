Malaysian minister Tengku Zafrul to be questioned by anti-graft agency over COVID-19 aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will be summoned by the country’s anti-graft agency as part of its investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.

According to local media, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki said on Sunday (Feb 19) that Tengku Zafrul will be called in “soon”.

The Jana Wibawa programme was an economic generation project during Malaysia’s COVID-19 movement control order. It was a stimulus aid package that was meant to help Bumiputera contractors.

The Star reported that the anti-graft agency is investigating allegations that the chosen contractors for the aid programme had deposited RM300 million (US$67.69 million) into the account of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Tengku Zafrul was the finance minister then when the financial help was given out during Mr Muhyiddin Yassin’s tenure as prime minister. Mr Muhyiddin is the president of Bersatu.

In a tweet on Saturday, Tengku Zafrul said that he will cooperate with MACC’s probe into the programme.

In a separate post on Facebook, the minister, who is also a supreme council member of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) said: “The media asked me about Jana Wibawa. There is nothing for me to hide and I am always ready to give an explanation if asked to do so.”