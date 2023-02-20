Malaysian minister Tengku Zafrul to be questioned by anti-graft agency over COVID-19 aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will be summoned by the country’s anti-graft agency as part of its investigations into the Jana Wibawa programme.
According to local media, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki said on Sunday (Feb 19) that Tengku Zafrul will be called in “soon”.
The Jana Wibawa programme was an economic generation project during Malaysia’s COVID-19 movement control order. It was a stimulus aid package that was meant to help Bumiputera contractors.
The Star reported that the anti-graft agency is investigating allegations that the chosen contractors for the aid programme had deposited RM300 million (US$67.69 million) into the account of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).
Tengku Zafrul was the finance minister then when the financial help was given out during Mr Muhyiddin Yassin’s tenure as prime minister. Mr Muhyiddin is the president of Bersatu.
In a tweet on Saturday, Tengku Zafrul said that he will cooperate with MACC’s probe into the programme.
In a separate post on Facebook, the minister, who is also a supreme council member of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) said: “The media asked me about Jana Wibawa. There is nothing for me to hide and I am always ready to give an explanation if asked to do so.”
Mr Muhyiddin, the Perikatan Nasional chairman, has already recorded his statement over the same investigation, Bernama reported.
Mr Muhyiddin has since said that he was not a suspect in the investigations.
He was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that he was called in by the anti-graft agency to explain certain issues related to the Jana Wibawa project.
“I was called in specifically (to answer questions) about Jana Wibawa. Not (for an investigation into) RM600 billion, RM530 billion, RM86 billion or RM4.5 billion,” Mr Muhyiddin was quoted as saying by FMT.
Mr Azam, the MACC chief, however, has hit out against Mr Muhyiddin’s remarks, cautioning those called up for questioning to refrain from commenting on the issue.
“Investigations are ongoing and it is inappropriate to draw their own conclusions, regardless if they are called in as witnesses or suspects,” Mr Azam was quoted as saying by Bernama.