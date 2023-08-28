Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou announces Taiwan presidential bid

TAIPEI: Foxconn's billionaire founder Terry Gou announced on Monday (Aug 28) that he will run for president of Taiwan as an independent candidate.
Gou made his fortune turning Foxconn into the world's largest contract producer of electronics, including for Apple's iPhones.
He has long-running ambitions to become the leader of the self-ruled island, failing this year in an attempt to become the opposition Kuomintang party's nominee for the January election.
The KMT went with Hou Yu-ih, a former police chief who is now the mayor of New Taipei City.
"I have decided to join the 2024 presidential race," Gou said at a press conference.
"I implore the people of Taiwan to give me four years. I promise that I will bring peace to the Taiwan Strait for the next 50 years and lay the deepest foundation of mutual trust between the two sides."
He needs to collect 290,000 signatures to qualify as an independent candidate. He has in recent months held campaign-like events around Taiwan, like staging rallies in various key cities and commemorating important anniversaries.
China considers Taiwan its territory, to be taken one day by force if necessary.
President Tsai Ing-wen, who is wrapping up her second and final term, refuses to accept that position and Beijing has ramped up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan since she came into office in 2016.
"The Democratic Progressive Party has been in power for more than seven years, and it has brought the danger of war to Taiwan," Gou said Monday, referring to Tsai's party.
He said he would "never let Taiwan become the next Ukraine", referring to Russia's ongoing invasion.
But Gou's Foxconn has built huge factories in China, and critics have alleged that he has a cosy relationship with the leadership in Beijing.
In 2019, he stepped down as Foxconn's chief for a failed presidential run.
When asked on Monday about his links to the Chinese government given Foxconn's extensive investments in the mainland, Gou said he has not been involved in the firm's management for four years.
"I have never been under the control of (the Chinese Communist Party) ... I will not be threatened," he told reporters.
Taiwan will hold a presidential election in January next year.
Vice President William Lai Ching-te - who is a member of President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party - is the current frontrunner.