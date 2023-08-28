Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou announces Taiwan presidential bid

TAIPEI: Foxconn's billionaire founder Terry Gou announced on Monday (Aug 28) that he will run for president of Taiwan as an independent candidate.

Gou made his fortune turning Foxconn into the world's largest contract producer of electronics, including for Apple's iPhones.

He has long-running ambitions to become the leader of the self-ruled island, failing this year in an attempt to become the opposition Kuomintang party's nominee for the January election.

The KMT went with Hou Yu-ih, a former police chief who is now the mayor of New Taipei City.

"I have decided to join the 2024 presidential race," Gou said at a press conference.

"I implore the people of Taiwan to give me four years. I promise that I will bring peace to the Taiwan Strait for the next 50 years and lay the deepest foundation of mutual trust between the two sides."

He needs to collect 290,000 signatures to qualify as an independent candidate. He has in recent months held campaign-like events around Taiwan, like staging rallies in various key cities and commemorating important anniversaries.