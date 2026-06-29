Thai airline employee arrested in Australia on suspicion of importing heroin

BANGKOK: The Australian police said on Monday (Jun 29) that a Thai airline employee was arrested and charged for allegedly importing more than 1kg of heroin into Melbourne.

The 26-year-old woman was on duty on board an international flight when she arrived at the Melbourne Airport on Thursday.

She was arrested after raising suspicions during a baggage screening, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement on its website.

It said an X-ray and further examinations found white powder concealed in the linings of her 12 tote bags, and the initial test reportedly returned a positive result for heroin.

The amount had a street value of about A$500,000 (US$345,000), it said.