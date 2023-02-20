Thai Airways investigating case of uncollected meal trays before landing on Singapore-Bangkok flight

SINGAPORE: Thai Airways is “urgently investigating” an incident on board a flight from Singapore to Bangkok where the cabin crew allegedly neglected to collect passengers’ meal trays prior to landing.

TikTok user praewa_panicha posted a video on Friday (Feb 17) showing meal trays that had been left uncollected from the foldable tables in one row. A water bottle was also seen falling in the video.

The video has garnered nearly 7,000 likes and more than 400 comments since it was posted.

One user commented that it was strange that none of the crew members checked if the tray tables had been stowed, to which Praewa replied that there was no one, even though she pressed the call button.

She posted a second video on Saturday, providing more details about her experience, in which she said the trays were still there when passengers were told to fasten their seat belts.

She said she and her friends were surprised to hear the pilot tell the cabin crew to prepare for landing while the trays were still on the table, adding that they had to hold the trays in place to prevent a mess.

In a comment, she also said that they informed a crew member about the uncollected meal trays after the plane came to a complete stop.

“He was shocked,” she wrote. “Then (he) said sorry.”

In a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday, Thai Airways said they are aware of the incident.

“(Thai Airways) will not be complacent in investigating this incident that may have occurred due to many factors,” it wrote.

“The company is currently in the process of urgently investigating to find the facts.”

Thai Airways added that it holds the safety of passengers to the utmost importance.

Cabin crew have a checklist to ensure the orderliness of the cabin prior to take-off and landing, and must comply with international flight safety standards, it said