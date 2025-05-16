Thai monk arrested over US$9 million temple embezzlement

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a Buddhist monk over allegations that he embezzled more than US$9 million from the prominent temple he ran, which was funded by donations from devotees.

Investigators from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) are accusing Abbot Phra Thammachiranuwat from Wat Rai Khing of siphoning more than 300 million baht (US$9.05 million) from the temple's bank account into his own.

Investigators traced funds from the temple on Bangkok's western outskirts to an illegal online gambling network running baccarat card games, local media said.

Temples in Buddhist-majority Thailand rely heavily on income from "merit-making" ceremonies where worshippers make donations in hopes of gaining good fortune and better reincarnation.

Police charged Phra Thammachiranuwat with corruption and malfeasance, CIB deputy commissioner Jaroonkiat Pankaew told reporters at a press conference on Thursday (May 15).

"This (arrest) is to help purify our religion," Jaroonkiat said.