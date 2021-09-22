Thai monks bring groceries to the poor as COVID-19 pandemic hits incomes

BANGKOK: A group of Thai monks and volunteers wearing protective clothing carefully navigate the bumpy roads of a Bangkok suburb in a golf cart, towing a trailer loaded with fresh vegetables.

"Groceries are here! Groceries are here!" a monk announces through a loudspeaker.

Their mission is to donate food and necessities to vulnerable people hard hit by the pandemic.

Monk Pornchai Kabmalee, 28, came up with the idea a few months ago when he saw hardship in a community near his temple, Wat Siriphong Thamma Nimit.

"I can say our truck basically has everything that a supermarket has," he said.

"I feel scared (of the virus) just like other human beings, but to me, I'm more scared of not being able to help others."

The truck goes out on Sundays, making multiple trips and reaching hundreds, potentially thousands of people each month, Pornchai said.