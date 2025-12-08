live Asia
Civilians evacuated amid fresh Thailand-Cambodia clashes
Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday (Dec 8) as both sides accused the other of breaking a ceasefire that halted fighting earlier this year.
The ceasefire was strained in early November after Thai troops were injured by landmines, leading Thailand to announce that it would indefinitely suspend implementation of the agreement.
Fresh fighting has prompted evacuations along the border on both sides.