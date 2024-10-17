Thai celebrities among 18 arrested for pyramid scheme

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested 18 people, including three celebrities, and seized luxury sports cars and millions of dollars in connection with a pyramid scheme selling health and dietary supplements, officers said on Thursday (Oct 17).

The arrests came after more than 1,000 people filed online fraud allegations against The iCon Group, a company they said had lured them into buying products and making financial commitments.

The company's founder and CEO, Warathaphon "Boss Paul" Waratyaworrakul, was detained on Wednesday along with a top TV host and an actress who had allegedly helped convince victims to join the scheme.

Authorities said they had frozen 125 million baht (US$3.8 million) held in the bank accounts of the company's four executives and confiscated luxury vehicles including Porsches and Ford Mustangs.