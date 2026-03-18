Thai court accepts petition challenging legality of election ballots

BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday (Mar 18) accepted ​for consideration a petition challenging the legality ‌of election ballots used in last month's polls.

The Election Commission has been given 15 days to ​provide clarification, the court said in ​a statement. It did not specify any ⁠other orders, meaning Thursday's planned vote by ​the new parliament on a prime minister would ​go ahead.

The complaints alleged that barcodes and QR codes on the ballots could potentially be used to identify ​which candidate and party a voter had ​chosen, undermining the secrecy of the ballot, according to ‌the ⁠Office of the Ombudsman, which filed the petition.

The commission has said the barcodes were included for security purposes and that identifying a ​voter would ​require access ⁠to the upper half of the ballots, which had been securely ​stored.