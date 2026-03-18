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Thai court accepts petition challenging legality of election ballots
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Asia

Thai court accepts petition challenging legality of election ballots

Complaints alleged that barcodes and QR codes on the ballots could potentially be used to identify ​which candidate and party a voter had ​chosen, undermining the secrecy of the ballot, according to ‌the ⁠Office of the Ombudsman.

Thai court accepts petition challenging legality of election ballots

Electoral officials count the ballots on the day of the general election, at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

18 Mar 2026 02:20PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 02:26PM)
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BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday (Mar 18) accepted ​for consideration a petition challenging the legality ‌of election ballots used in last month's polls.

The Election Commission has been given 15 days to ​provide clarification, the court said in ​a statement. It did not specify any ⁠other orders, meaning Thursday's planned vote by ​the new parliament on a prime minister would ​go ahead.
 
The complaints alleged that barcodes and QR codes on the ballots could potentially be used to identify ​which candidate and party a voter had ​chosen, undermining the secrecy of the ballot, according to ‌the ⁠Office of the Ombudsman, which filed the petition.
 
The commission has said the barcodes were included for security purposes and that identifying a ​voter would ​require access ⁠to the upper half of the ballots, which had been securely ​stored.
 
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party had ​a decisive ⁠win in February's election and he plans to form a coalition government that would control ⁠290 ​of the 499 seats ​currently occupied in the new parliament.

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Source: Reuters/st(ao)

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Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul Bhumjaithai Thailand election election fraud
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