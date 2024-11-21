Thai woman linked to 14 cyanide murders sentenced to death

BANGKOK: A Thai woman believed to be among the worst serial killers in the kingdom's history was convicted and sentenced to death Wednesday (Nov 20) for poisoning a friend with cyanide, in the first of her 14 murder trials.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, an online gambling addict, is accused of swindling thousands of dollars from her victims before killing them with the chemical.

A court in Bangkok convicted her Wednesday for fatally poisoning her friend Siriporn Kanwong.

The two met up near Bangkok in April last year to release fish into the Mae Klong river as part of a Buddhist ritual.

Siriporn collapsed and died shortly afterwards and investigators found traces of cyanide in her body.

Police were then able to link Sararat to previously unsolved cyanide poisonings going back as far as 2015, officers said.

"The court's decision is just," Siriporn's mother, Tongpin Kiatchanasiri, told reporters following the verdict.

"I want to tell my daughter that I miss her deeply, and justice has been done for her today."