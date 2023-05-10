Thai election: Move Forward Party has replaced Future Forward Party, but can it make a similar splash?

BANGKOK: Future Forward Party, which made a splash at the last Thai elections in 2019, may now be defunct, but in its place is the Move Forward Party looking to make the same impact in the upcoming polls.

The Future Forward won 81 seats on its maiden outing at the polls, delivering the second best performance by an opposition party then. It was the country's second biggest opposition party led by billionaire co-founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and was barely two years old at that point.

Its surprise success at the 2019 elections was thanks to young voters drawn by the party’s liberal-progressive stance.

However, three years ago, Thailand’s Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party over alleged campaign finance violations, leading supporters to think the ruling was a political plot to remove any perceived threat to the government.