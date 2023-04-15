Thai PM Prayut lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is still lagging behind the main opposition party, latest opinion polls showed, ahead of the Southeast Asian country's general election next month.

The May 14 election will be a battle between parties aligned with the conservative pro-military establishment and the billionaire Shinawatra family-backed Pheu Thai party, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter and niece of two ex-premiers.

The Pheu Thai party was ahead with 38.89 per cent in a nationwide survey by local media Matichon and Daily News conducted last week, followed by the Move Forward Party, headed by opposition politician Pita Limjaroenrat, with 32.37 per cent.

Prayut's United Thai Nation Party was in third place with 12.84 per cent.

Former army chief Prayut, 69, has led Thailand for more than eight years since he ousted a civilian government in a 2014 coup.