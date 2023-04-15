Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thai PM Prayut lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thai PM Prayut lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election

Thai PM Prayut lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime ministerial candidate from the United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party), reacts during a general election campaign in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

15 Apr 2023 11:47PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 11:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is still lagging behind the main opposition party, latest opinion polls showed, ahead of the Southeast Asian country's general election next month.

The May 14 election will be a battle between parties aligned with the conservative pro-military establishment and the billionaire Shinawatra family-backed Pheu Thai party, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter and niece of two ex-premiers.

The Pheu Thai party was ahead with 38.89 per cent in a nationwide survey by local media Matichon and Daily News conducted last week, followed by the Move Forward Party, headed by opposition politician Pita Limjaroenrat, with 32.37 per cent.

Prayut's United Thai Nation Party was in third place with 12.84 per cent.

Former army chief Prayut, 69, has led Thailand for more than eight years since he ousted a civilian government in a 2014 coup.

Related:

Asked who they favoured to be the next PM, 29.42 per cent of poll respondents supported Pita, followed by Paetongtarn with 23.23 per cent, while Prayuth trailed in fourth place with 13.72 per cent.

However, Paetongtarn and her party's other two candidates for prime minister, popular real estate magnate Sretta Thavisin, and party stalwart Chaikasem Nitisiri, together were backed by about 40 per cent of respondents.

A separate survey by Super Poll showed there would be no landslide victory, with the Pheu Thai Party receiving 160 out of 500 parliamentary seats, followed by the Bhumjaithai party, led by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with 121.

Prayut's party was in fifth place with 43 seats.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.