Will Thailand get a third prime minister with the Shinawatra name?

CHIANG MAI: Thailand’s largest opposition party is aiming to win enough seats at the upcoming polls to form the next government without needing a coalition.

Pheu Thai has been touting some ambitious and eye-catching policies ahead of the country’s May 14 election, including giving digital money to all citizens above 16 years old.

The party is also presenting the prospect of a third Thai prime minister with the name Shinawatra, with Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra possibly following in the footsteps of her father and aunt, former leaders Thaksin and Yingluck.