Thai elephant camp adds more jumbos as Chinese tourists return

PHUKET, Thailand: An elephant camp in Thailand has purchased six new jumbos to welcome tourists and returning Chinese visitors, offering activities from elephant rides to elephant showers, the owner said.

Pang Chang Kamala Elephant Camp on the resort island of Phuket is also adding programmes such as elephant care due to a rise in bookings after the Chinese New Year, camp owner Wittaya Taweeros told Reuters.

"As the number of tourists has increased, we're ready to welcome them, also with our newly bought elephants," Wittaya said.

With 25 elephants now, the camp can receive 300 tourists per day, up from 200, he added.

Wittaya said he was confident that more tourists will come. "We've already got 60 per cent to 70 per cent bookings after the Lunar New Year from the same agent we worked with before the pandemic," he said.