Thai floods disrupt factories, capital still at risk, PM says

BANGKOK: Floods in Thailand have caused the temporary shutdown of four Toyota plants and the suspension of cargo operations of flag carrier Thai Airways, the companies said on Wednesday (Sep 30), as the country braces for more heavy rain next week.

Thailand's weather agency forecast heavy rain from Oct 5 to 8, with increased rainfall expected in the northeast and north.

Bangkok was declared a disaster-affected zone after receiving 320mm of rain over three days late last week, as much as it typically receives in all of September.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that Bangkok, its metropolitan area and Thailand's central region were still at risk from floodwaters flowing in from the north, and said a war room has been set up to monitor the situation.

Assistant Bank of Thailand Governor Chayawadee Chai-anant said flooding had affected services, retail, wholesale and construction, but had yet to broadly impact manufacturing, though Toyota temporarily shut four plants after floodwater disrupted the delivery of parts.

She said the flooding was unlikely to affect the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund due to take place in Bangkok from Oct 12 to 18, but contingency plans had been prepared just in case.

Flag carrier Thai Airways suspended inbound and outbound cargo operations from Wednesday through to Oct 6, with many employees unable to travel to work.

About 80 per cent to 90 per cent of employees have returned to work, and the airline will try to restore capacity as much as possible, Chief Executive Chai Eamsiri said on Wednesday.

Thai Airways aims to resume its normal schedule of 115 outbound flights per day within seven days of the disruption, he said.

Flooding also disrupted Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday, with about half of Thai Airways' workforce unable to report for work, leaving thousands of bags piled up and forcing numerous flight cancellations, though the airport remained operational.

Government spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises put the death toll at 40, citing Health Ministry figures.

In Ratchaburi, about 80km west of Bangkok, riverside communities were flooded and evacuations were under way, with six other provinces put on high alert, the Office of the National Water Resources said.

Authorities were draining Bangkok's floodwater into canals and aimed to return conditions to normal within two or three days, Ekkapob said.