Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be released from prison next month

BANGKOK: Thailand's jailed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be released early from prison next month, the corrections department said on Wednesday (Apr 29).

Thaksin, 76, has been serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption since September.

The telecoms billionaire will be freed on May 11 and will "need to comply with all conditions" until his probation ends, including wearing an electronic monitor, the department said in a statement.

His age and the fact that he had less than a year left to serve justified his early release, it added.

Thaksin's political clan has for two decades been a key foe of Thailand's pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view their populist brand as a threat to the traditional social order.

His Pheu Thai party, and its earlier iterations, was Thailand's most successful political party of the 21st century, with the Shinawatra family producing four prime ministers and drawing widespread support from the rural masses.

But Pheu Thai had its worst election result ever in February, slipping to third place and raising questions about the future of Thaksin's political machine.

Yet Pheu Thai's inclusion in the ruling coalition of conservative Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has left open the possibility of a political comeback.

Thaksin's nephew and Pheu Thai's prime minister candidate, Yodchanan Wongsawat, was given the position of minister of higher education in Anutin's Cabinet.