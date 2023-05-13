Thai candidates parade through Bangkok before Sunday vote

The polls suggest that their ballots could end nearly a decade of governments either led or backed by a military and conservative forces.

On the back of a bright red car, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin - two prime ministerial candidates for Pheu Thai - waved to onlookers.

"I would like to ask first time voters to choose Pheu Thai," Paetongtarn told reporters as she stepped off the vehicle. "We have a 20 year history and we have had success."

Pheu Thai, which is leading opinion polls, is backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, whose parties have won elections since 2001 on populist platforms. Its governments have been ousted through military coups or judicial rulings.

Another opposition party, the youth-driven and progressive Move Forward, is seeing a late boost in popularity.

"Sleep early tonight and wake up early to vote for Move Forward," its prime ministerial pick Pita Limjaroenrat said through a loudspeaker from a truck.

Across town, a truck carrying members of Prayuth's United Thai Nation party stopped occasionally as supporters took selfies and gave flowers.