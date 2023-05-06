Thai general election: Politicians talk up peace and stability in country’s restive deep south to woo voters

PATTANI, Thailand: Hundreds of hijab-wearing women in traditional Malay baju kurung and men in long-sleeved shirts worn over trousers with a short sarong gathered in downtown Pattani at the end of April.

They were celebrating Hari Raya Enam, a big festivity for Muslim Thais of Malay ethnicity, after fasting for six days in the month of Syawal. It comes after the holy Islamic month of Ramadan and is generally not observed in neighbouring Muslim-majority Malaysia as well as Indonesia.

Among those in the crowd was 54-year-old Rohani Wan Hasan, who attended the event with her younger sister.

Despite the festivities, Mdm Rohani recalls the violence and political instability in the region she calls home, especially as her husband was shot dead 15 years ago.

Mdm Rohani’s husband, who was the deputy village head, was shot outside their house by a gunman who carried out the attack on a motorbike.

Authorities never managed to catch the perpetrator.

“I lost my husband due to the insurgency here in the deep south,” she told CNA.