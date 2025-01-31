Tears of joy for Thai hostages freed in Gaza

Kumphawapi, THAILAND: The families of Thai farm workers held for over a year in Gaza cheered and wept with relief on Thursday (Jan 30) as they were freed in a hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Five Thais were released along with three Israelis held by Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the Gaza war.

When Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, 31 Thais were abducted, with 23 released by the end of that year and two confirmed dead in May.

"It is confirmed, my son did not die. Thank you God," Wiwwaeo Sriaoun said as she heard the confirmation that her son Watchara Sriaoun was among those freed.

"I will hug him when I see him. I want to see if his health is OK, I am worried about his health," she added between sobs.

"Thank you, thank you God he did not die. We trust in God."