Thai incumbent PM Prayut puts forth case to maintain conscription ahead of election

BANGKOK: Thailand incumbent Prime Minister and former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha has emphasised the importance of the military and its contribution to national security in his electoral campaigns ahead of a general election on Sunday (May 14).
The 69-year-old retired general is running for the premiership under the banner of the United Thai Nation Party, hoping to stay on in power after more than eight years in the job.
Speaking at a rally in southern Thailand on Thursday, Gen Prayut showed his support for military conscription, as opposed to his rivals’ position to replace the compulsory enlistment with voluntary recruitment.
“Soldiers look after the borders for us. They take risks for us. How many of them have lost their legs and arms and are lying in the hospitals? And who are they? Our children and grandchildren. These people carry out their duty according to their Constitution – the duty of all men,” he told supporters in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
“Soldiers are the security of the country,” he added.
Every Thai male citizen is required by law to participate in the military service. According to the Military Service Act of 1954, the selection of personnel shall be done by conscription or other means stipulated in the ministerial regulations.
“This is a principle that every country has. If Thailand has no soldiers, it will have no strength. Soldiers in other countries have fewer responsibilities compared to ours. They only go to wars. In Thailand, they provide assistance, alleviate disasters and help out during floods,” said the prime minister hopeful.
Other political parties, including Pheu Thai and Move Forward have proposed to abolish compulsory enlistment.
Gen Prayut became prime minister in 2014 after leading a coup d’etat to overthrow Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically elected government. His military junta ruled Thailand for nearly five years before a general election was held in 2019 under a new constitution written by a military-appointed committee.
His then pro-junta party Palang Pracharat managed to form the government with its political allies, although it was the Pheu Thai Party that had a majority of seats in the Lower House.
In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Gen Prayut delivered several speeches to support his party’s constituency candidates there. He asked voters to cast their ballots for them so that these representatives can go to parliament and vote for his premiership.
“I was a soldier for more than 30 years and became an army commander. For more than 30 years, what was on my mind was the people. I was always with the people,” he said.
“Every constituency MP is important to me. If there are only a few of them, Uncle Tu will go home and sleep,” he added, referring to himself by his nickname.