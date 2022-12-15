Logo
Asia

Thai king's eldest daughter Bajrakitiyabha currently warded in hospital
Thai king's eldest daughter Bajrakitiyabha currently warded in hospital

File photo of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol of Thailand. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Pichayada Promchertchoo
15 Dec 2022 05:01PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 05:18PM)
BANGKOK: The eldest daughter of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, has been hospitalised after collapsing while out with her dog on Wednesday evening (Dec 14).

The 44-year-old had been training her dog in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima ahead of the Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022 event.

"During the training, Her Royal Highness fell unconscious due to a heart condition," the Royal Household Bureau announced in a statement on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha initially received medical treatment at Pak Chong Nana Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province. 

After her condition stabilised, she was transported by helicopter for further treatment at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok. 

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains warded at Chulalongkorn Hospital, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

The Royal Household Bureau of Thailand released a statement about Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who fell unconscious on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: Thai Royal Household Bureau)
Source: CNA/pp(sn)

