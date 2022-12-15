Thai king's eldest daughter Bajrakitiyabha currently warded in hospital

BANGKOK: The eldest daughter of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, has been hospitalised after collapsing while out with her dog on Wednesday evening (Dec 14).

The 44-year-old had been training her dog in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima ahead of the Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022 event.

"During the training, Her Royal Highness fell unconscious due to a heart condition," the Royal Household Bureau announced in a statement on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha initially received medical treatment at Pak Chong Nana Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

After her condition stabilised, she was transported by helicopter for further treatment at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains warded at Chulalongkorn Hospital, according to the Royal Household Bureau.