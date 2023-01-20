Body of Vietnamese boy pulled from construction site

HANOI: Rescuers in Vietnam have pulled the body of a 10-year-old boy from a hollow concrete pillar at a construction site, weeks after he became trapped, state media said on Friday (Jan 20).

Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm-wide shaft of the pillar - sunk 35m as part of a new bridge - apparently while looking for scrap metal on Dec 31 last year.

Hundreds of rescuers, including soldiers and engineering experts, were deployed to the site in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta.

Four days after the fall, authorities declared Nam dead, saying that retrieving his body would be a "very difficult task".

Early on Friday, the boy was brought to ground after rescuers went to a depth of 25m and then used specialised equipment to bring him up, the VnExpress news site said.

"The rescue lasted a very long time. As there was soil surrounding the pillar ... the boy's body was intact," vice chairman of provincial committee Doan Tan Buu said on Friday.

The boy's body has been returned to the family for burial.

Collecting scrap metal is a common way for poor people to earn their living, though the work is usually done by women.