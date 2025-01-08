Thai mahout charged after Spanish tourist killed by elephant

BANGKOK: Thai police charged a mahout with negligence on Wednesday (Jan 8) after an elephant killed a Spanish tourist at a sanctuary in southern Thailand last week, police said.

The 23-year-old Spanish woman died after a "panic-stricken" elephant struck her with its trunk at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre in Phang Nga province.

Police charged the mahout, an employee of the sanctuary, with negligence and failing to prevent the fatal incident.

"We charged him with negligence causing death and he will be taken to court today," local police chief Jaran Bangprasert told AFP.

The mahout, identified by local media as a 38-year-old Thai, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 baht (US$5,700).