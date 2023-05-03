Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn to resume campaign after birth of child

BANGKOK: One of Thailand's leading prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday (May 3) said she would next week resume campaigning after giving birth a few days ago, and remains confident of a landslide election win.

Paetongtarn, 36, the frontrunner in many opinion polls for the May 14 election, made her first public appearance in a month to unveil her second child Prutthasin, nickname Thasin, who was born on Monday.

Her Pheu Thai Party is also leading in recent polls and has won every election since 2001, including two in landslides.

"Thailand needs to change and the Pheu Thai party is the only answer," she told a press conference at a Bangkok hospital, shortly after introducing her new child in an incubator, whom she described as "a blessing".

"We can't wait anymore ... If Pheu Thai can win a landslide and be government, we can make change straightaway."

Most analysts expect Pheu Thai will fall short of a landslide and will need to form an alliance, which it failed to do in the 2019 election. That was the first poll held since the government of her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, was toppled in a 2014 coup.