Thai PM hopeful Pita willing to slow pace of party's reform agenda

BANGKOK: Thai prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday (Jul 18) said he was willing to slow the pace of his party's ambitious reform agenda if he forms a government but would not retreat from its plan to amend a law prohibiting royal insults.

In an interview with Reuters, the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party described efforts by the military establishment to block him as like a "broken record" and said Thailand had entered a different era with the public hankering for change.

Pita, 42, will contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday for the second time, after failing last week to win the required backing of more than half of the legislature, as the conservative, military-appointed Senate closed ranks to deny him the top job.

"It was absolutely expected, the same thing, same venue. Broken record. But the sentiment of the era has changed," he said in the interview.

"Despite what happens tomorrow there has been progress in society. They demand something new, something fresh."