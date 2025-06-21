Thai PM Paetongtarn will not resign or dissolve parliament, ruling party official says

BANGKOK: Thailand's embattled prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will not resign or dissolve parliament, a senior official from the ruling Pheu Thai party said on Saturday (Jun 21), risking a prolonged political crisis in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Sorawong Thienthong, who also serves as Thailand's tourism minister, said in a Facebook post that the prime minister would not quit, despite growing calls for her resignation after her apparent mishandling of a border dispute with neighbouring Cambodia.

"The prime minister has clearly confirmed to us that she will continue to perform her duty to resolve various crises that the country is facing to the best of her ability," he said.

"The government confirms that it will continue to work, not resign, and not dissolve parliament."