Thai PM Prayut survives no-confidence vote as more anti-government protests planned

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five Cabinet ministers comfortably survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament on Saturday (Sep 4) as activists planned more protests against the government.

Prayut received 264 votes in favour and 208 against. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and four other Cabinet ministers also survived the censure motion in similar fashion.

The opposition needed 242 of the 482 parliamentary votes to oust the prime minister.

Prayut said he remained confident after the vote.

Lawmakers over four days accused his government of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and criticised him for the severe economic impact, taking aim at the government's slow vaccine roll-out as a result of not making advance vaccine orders and deciding not to join the international COVAX vaccine supply scheme.

Prayut has stood by those decisions.