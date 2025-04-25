Six Thai police officers killed in plane crash during drill

BANGKOK: Six Thai police officers were killed when a small plane crashed into the sea during a parachute training drill near a resort town on Friday (Apr 25), police said.

The crash occurred around 8am (9am, Singapore time) off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province south of Bangkok.

Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong said five of the six officers on board were killed at the scene. The sixth died later in a hospital, according to a Royal Thai Police statement on Facebook.

Authorities are examining the aircraft's black box data recorder to determine the cause of the crash.