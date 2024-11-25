Thai police seek Interpol warrant for tycoon over alleged scam

BANGKOK: Thai police are seeking an Interpol arrest warrant for a tycoon they believe has fled to China following an alleged US$200 million investment scam, the force told local media on Monday (Nov 25).

Boon Vanasin, 86, the former chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) is believed to have fled the country in September, Bangkok police deputy commissioner Nopasin Poolsawat told Thai media.

Since last year, around 250 people have filed complaints against Boon and his group, alleging they lost a total of US$219 million after investing in medical projects in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, Nopasin said.

"The victims believed they would profit from investing in these projects, but none of them exist."

"We're rushing the process to get a red notice from Interpol," Nopasin told Thai PBS in an interview on Monday.

In 2022, Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission fined Boon 2.3 million baht (US$66,000) for misleading investors in 2021 over THG's ability to procure millions of Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

An investigation found that THG had not signed a contract with Pfizer.

Boon's ex-wife and daughter, who serve as directors to THG, and six others have been arrested and charged with public fraud and money laundering, Nopasin said.

In a statement on Monday to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the company said Boon's wife and daughter "do not possess the authority to act on behalf of the Company".

"The Company assures its investors and stakeholders that the Company continues to operate with transparency, adhering to principles of good corporate governance, and remains committed to maintaining trust and confidence among its shareholders and investors."