Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thai court suspends PM Prayut Chan-o-cha from official duty pending result of term limit review: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thai court suspends PM Prayut Chan-o-cha from official duty pending result of term limit review: Reports

Thai court suspends PM Prayut Chan-o-cha from official duty pending result of term limit review: Reports

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a weekly Cabinet meeting ahead of a Constitutional Court decision on when his eight-year PM terms ends at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 23, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

24 Aug 2022 02:59PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 03:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thai media reported on Wednesday (Aug 24) that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.

ThaiPBS, Khaosod and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Thailand's 2017 constitution bars the prime minister from serving more than eight years in total, and opposition parties say Prayut, who took power in a 2014 coup, has reached the limit.

But supporters say he has been the prime minister from 2017 - when the current army-drafted constitution was implemented - or in 2019, when he controversially won much-delayed national polls.

Prayut has clung on to office through major anti-government protests in 2020, a bruising pandemic, a faltering economy and scores of political near-misses - but now the very constitution whose design he oversaw is being used against him.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the Cabinet line of succession.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.