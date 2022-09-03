Thai Red Bull heir still at large a decade on from fatal Ferrari crash

BANGKOK: A crashed Ferrari, a dead policeman and a fugitive heir to a multibillion-dollar fortune - 10 years on, Thailand is no closer to resolving one of its most notorious hit-and-run cases.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, princeling of the Red Bull energy drink family, is accused of ploughing his sports car into police officer Wichean Glanprasert's motorbike in Bangkok's wealthiest neighbourhood a decade ago on Saturday (Sep 3).

After dodging prosecutors and finally fleeing Thailand on a private jet in 2017, Vorayuth became a symbol of what critics say is the impunity enjoyed by the super-rich in the kingdom.

"The perception of different justice systems for different segments of society cripples people's trust in the Thai state's capacity to carry out its responsibility to protect human rights for all Thai people," Amnesty International Thailand told AFP.

As the grandson of Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, who died in 2012, Vorayuth is part of a clan with an estimated net worth of US$26.4 billion - making it Thailand's second-richest family, according to Forbes.

"This family is not only powerful in Thailand, but they are very powerful worldwide too," Thai political analyst Pavin Chachavalpongpun from Kyoto University told AFP.

GLAMOUROUS LIFESTYLE

Within hours of the crash, investigators followed a trail of brake fluid to the Yoovidhya family's Bangkok compound, where they found a badly dented vehicle with a smashed windscreen.