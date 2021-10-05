Thai Red Cross delivers COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand's vulnerable migrant workers

BANGKOK: The Thai Red Cross Society kicked off a vaccination campaign on Tuesday (Oct 5) for migrant workers, one of the country's most vulnerable groups that has been largely left behind in the broader COVID-19 inoculation rollout.

About 300 workers received their first doses along with a small number of undocumented refugees as part of a campaign due to run until the end of the month that is initially targeting 5,000 workers.

"The more migrant workers we're able to vaccinate, the better for the Thai people, too," said Tej Bunnag, secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society.

Official government data shows about 2.35 million migrants have permits to work in Thailand, but the International Organization for Migration estimates there are closer to 4 million to 5 million migrant workers.

Many live in cramped quarters in industries including construction, manufacturing and seafood industries. Their lack of access to health care has made getting vaccinations a challenge.

"We're so happy that we will be safe now... We all came in a big group because we're afraid to die," said Pesan, 35, who has lived in Thailand for more than 20 years.

"Finally there's someone who's lending us help," he said.