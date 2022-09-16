Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility

Thai police have charged a soldier with murder over a shooting at a military training facility that left two people dead and another wounded, officials said on Friday (Sep 16).

BANGKOK:

Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, will stand trial in a military court on Wednesday in the north of Bangkok.

He faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possessing a gun in a public place and firing a gun in a public place.

National deputy police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen told AFP the military court would decide whether or not to grant bail.

Yongyuth's mental and physical health was being assessed by medical professionals at a hospital, said Kissana.