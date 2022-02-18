Thai tourism sector calls for easing of COVID-19 requirements to boost arrivals

BANGKOK: Tourism organisations in Thailand have called on the government to ease the COVID-19 requirements for international visitors to boost arrivals in time for the Easter holidays in April.

Presidents of 20 tourism associations and councils submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and related officials, asking for changes in the government’s COVID-19 protocols for overseas travellers.

Gen Prayut heads the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which determines Thailand’s directions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter dated Feb 16, the industry players asked CCSA to consider waiving the requirement for international travellers to undergo a second reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on the fifth day of their stay.

“This is because the rates of infection among tourists on Day 5 are lower than the rates of local infections at present. This will also reduce tourists’ expenses,” the letter said.

Other requests include a reduced amount of travel insurance coverage from US$50,000 to US$25,000, and a shorter quarantine period for travellers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

Currently, travellers whose COVID-19 test result returns as positive, are required to remain in isolation for 10 days for medical treatment at a hospital, a hotel or other quarantine facilities.

Besides, the tourism operators also called on CCSA to relax the quarantine requirement for high-risk contacts in case they test negative for COVID-19 on the first day.

“Countries that are our competitors in tourism such as Vietnam and Japan are preparing to announce the relaxation of travel measures in April.

Such relaxation by various countries has made Thailand begin to lose its competitiveness in tourism on the global stage, meaning tourists would choose to visit countries without such measures instead of coming to Thailand,” the letter said.