Thai volunteers provide lifeline to elderly and sick cut off by pandemic

BANGKOK: Decked out in personal protective equipment, former pilot Chayaphon Satondee dashes to the Bangkok home of an elderly coronavirus patient in urgent need of hospital care.

Chayaphon gives the 86-year-old woman oxygen before laying her on a stretcher and taking her to hospital in a pickup truck.

He does this throughout each day as a member of a new volunteer group called Zendai, or "connection", founded four months ago to help vulnerable people who have become isolated due to the pandemic.

The group, which relies on donations, has more than 100 volunteers who handle calls to a hotline, respond to emergencies and conduct more than 10,000 rapid tests a day. Most of them are young people who have no formal medical training but are taught basic first aid response.