Thai activist's jail term for royal insult extended to 30 years

BANGKOK: A Thai court sentenced a prominent lawyer to more than two years for royal insult on Friday (Feb 20), a rights group said, bringing his combined sentence for monarchy reform activism to over three decades.

Thailand's strict lese majeste laws shield the royal family from criticism, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison for each offence - punishments critics say are used to muzzle dissent.

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa rose to prominence in youth-led protests that saw tens of thousands take to the streets in 2020, calling for reform of the military-drafted constitution and the monarchy.

The 41-year-old has been jailed since 2023 on multiple royal defamation convictions linked to the protests and his social media posts.

A Bangkok court handed the new sentence to Arnon and two others accused of royal insult and violating a COVID-19 emergency decree, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said.

"The court initially handed down a four-year sentence, but it was reduced to two years and eight months due to the defendant's useful testimony," said a statement from the organisation.

The group's spokesperson told AFP that Arnon now faces a total sentence of 31 years and nine months. He still has three pending royal defamation cases.

At least 289 people have been charged under the law since 2020, according to TLHR.

Earlier this month, a Thai court extended the sentence of a man in prison for social media posts deemed insulting to the king to 50 years.

And in 2024, a clothing vendor was sentenced to 50 years in prison for insulting the monarchy over posts made on his personal Facebook account.