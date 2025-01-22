Thai PM makes AI video appeal to Chinese tourists

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday (Jan 22) posted an AI-generated video of its prime minister speaking in Mandarin encouraging Chinese tourists to visit the kingdom despite reports of kidnappings on the Thai-Myanmar border.

In the clip made by generative artificial intelligence posted to the government's Facebook page, a likeness of Paetongtarn Shinawatra appears speaking in fluent Mandarin, a language she does not speak in real life.

"I understand that recent reports of Chinese nationals being lured to scam compounds around Thailand's borders have triggered concerns among Chinese tourists ... Thailand's government puts the safety of all tourists as its utmost priority," the AI Paetongtarn says.