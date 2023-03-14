Thai politicians vow to fight air pollution as election looms

BANGKOK: With a general election around the corner, Thai politicians have begun to shine the spotlight on air pollution as parts of the country are choking on bad air.

Deputy leader of the Democrat Party Ongart Klampaiboon said on Monday (Mar 13) his party is taking air pollution seriously and that it has been looking for solutions to harmful pollutant PM2.5.

Speaking outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Mr Ongart said the party’s policy team leader Suchatvee Suwansawat has been working with residents affected by PM2.5, academics as well as related parties to form a policy that would tackle the problem.

“The right to breathe pure air is a basic right of every human being,” said Mr Suchatvee.

“The Democrat Party supports people to enjoy the basic right equally.”

His party aims to push for the Clean Air Act, which would establish air pollution standards, promote innovation in clean energy and pollution control technologies, and penalise individuals, companies as well as organisations that irresponsibly cause air pollution with a dust tax and fees.

The party also plans to designate a Bangkok Low Emission Zone, which would be piloted in 16 districts of inner Bangkok. The area has more than 300 schools and 40 health facilities, and is badly affected by PM2.5, Mr Suchatvee noted.