Thailand mulls lifting 53-year-old ban on afternoon alcohol sale in bid to boost tourism

BANGKOK: In a bid to boost tourism numbers, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered a review of a rule which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in the afternoon, a move that has been welcomed by restaurant operators as well as other business associations.

“This is our tourism year, so we need to review these regulations,” Paetongtarn was quoted as saying at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Feb 11) by local news outlet Khaosod.

The campaign the prime minister was referring to - “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” - aims to attract 40 million foreign visitors and generate 2.8 trillion baht (US$83.2 billion) in tourism revenue this year, according to local media.

Various sectors of the economy have raised numerous complaints against the legal restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages in the afternoon, which are regarded to have hindered economic growth, Paetongtarn said.

In Thailand, the sale of alcoholic beverages is banned between 2pm and 5pm and on important Buddhist religious days. The rule was imposed following a decree by a coup regime some 53 years ago in 1972. It was intended to target civil servants’ habit of extended lunch-time drinking.

The regulations were later consolidated into the 2008 Alcohol Control Act, Khaosod reported.

Paetongtarn has since instructed the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to study the issue, according to Deputy Prime MInister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin added that the Department of Provincial Administration of the Interior Ministry will oversee the overall framework, particularly with regards to the restriction laws.

Chairman of the Club of Restaurant Operators Sorathep Rojpojnarat is among those that welcomed Paetongtarn’s consideration of long-standing calls from business operators to lift the restrictions, Nation Thailand reported.