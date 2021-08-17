Thai protester in coma with bullet lodged in head after clashes

BANGKOK: A Thai anti-government protester is in a coma with a bullet lodged in his head, a hospital said on Tuesday (Aug 17), as police denied use of live ammunition to disperse demonstrations against the country's prime minister.

A 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Monday with a gunshot wound to his neck and needed reviving, Bangkok's Ratchawithi hospital said in a statement.

He is now in a coma and an X-ray examination showed a bullet lodged close to his brain, it said.

At least six people were injured in clashes between the protesters and police on Monday near the residence of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Bangkok's emergency service said.