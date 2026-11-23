BANGKOK: An appeals court on Monday (Nov 23) upheld the conviction of an opposition lawmaker for defaming Thailand's monarchy in social media posts but reduced her prison sentence from six years to three.

Rukchanok Srinork of the People’s Party was initially charged with lese majeste and violating the Computer Crime Act. In 2023, she was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison over two social media posts.

The appeals court said in a statement that it upheld the conviction in connection with one post but dropped the charges related to the other, halving her sentence. It said the three-year penalty was imposed under the lese majeste law, which carries a heavier penalty than the Computer Crime Act, a broad law regulating online activities.

Rukchanok was accompanied to the hearing by several fellow party members. Supporters greeted her outside the Bangkok court and gave her red roses before she entered.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Reungpanyawut said the court dropped the charges on one post due to insufficient evidence. He said they would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court and seek bail for Rukchanok.

If her request for a bail release is not approved and she is sent to prison, she would immediately be removed from her seat in Parliament.