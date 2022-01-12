Logo
Thailand approves US$414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade
Thailand approves US$414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

A formation of US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets perform aerial manoeuvres as part of a combat power exercise over Utah Test and Training Range, Utah, US, Nov 19, 2018. (Photo: US Air Force/Staff Sergeant Cory D Payne/Reuters via handout)

12 Jan 2022 07:08PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 07:08PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday (Jan 12), with a budget of 13.8 billion baht (US$413.67 million) set aside for the procurement.

The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, air chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States.

The cabinet has agreed on the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's ageing F-16 jets, air force spokesman, air vice-marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

Thailand's currently has 12 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets made by Sweden's Saab and dozens of American F-16 and F-5 jets, some of which have been in operation since the late 1980s.

Napadej last month expressed a preference for the stealthy, fifth-generation F-35 because its price had fallen since it first hit the market.

The first F-35A cost US$221 million in 2007 but as production quantities and know-how increased, the price fell to about US$79 million as of July last year as it gained appeal and buyers in more than a dozen countries.

Spokesman Prapas said the type of aircraft to buy would be decided by two committees tasked with assessing the suitability of different aircraft. 

Source: Reuters/yb

