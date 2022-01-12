Thailand approves US$414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday (Jan 12), with a budget of 13.8 billion baht (US$413.67 million) set aside for the procurement.

The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, air chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States.

The cabinet has agreed on the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's ageing F-16 jets, air force spokesman, air vice-marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

Thailand's currently has 12 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets made by Sweden's Saab and dozens of American F-16 and F-5 jets, some of which have been in operation since the late 1980s.