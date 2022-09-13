Thailand approves more energy support, wage hikes

BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday (Sep 13) agreed to extend a diesel tax cut and energy subsidies, as well as a minimum wage increase, to help mitigate the impact of high energy prices and living costs with inflation hitting a 14-year high, the government said.

The tax cut on diesel by 5 baht (US$0.1379) per litre will be extended for two months to Nov 20, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told a briefing.

The power subsidy worth 9.1 billion baht will be offered until the end of 2022, he said, adding a 300 million baht cooking gas subsidy would be offered between October and December.

The government also approved an increase in minimum wages from Oct 1, he told a briefing.

The wage hike, by 5 per cent on average, was the first in more than two years.