In Thailand, an army of volunteers fights COVID-19

BANGKOK: Monk Phrompong Kaino, 33, works around the clock providing free COVID-19 swab tests for vulnerable people in high-risk Bangkok communities, part of a project by his temple that has reached more than 2,000 people in just over a month.

He is one of thousands of ordinary people who have pitched in to try to help Thailand get out of its worst coronavirus crisis to date, which has strained hospitals and health services in the capital Bangkok.

One in five of those tested by the project Kaino's temple runs were positive for COVID-19 and were offered care at the temple in community isolation, or found hospital beds.

"Medical teams cannot meet the demand," Phrompong said.

"No matter if they are Buddhist, Christian or Muslim communities, we are all human beings and citizens who deserve to get treated fairly and immediately."

Thailand is on course to pass the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases this week, with 7,700 deaths so far, including a record 239 on Tuesday (Aug 17).