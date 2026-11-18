BANGKOK: Thai authorities scrambled on Wednesday (Nov 18) to provide clean water for more than 20,000 households in the country's north affected by arsenic pollution linked to mining operations in neighbouring Myanmar.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul late on Tuesday ordered government agencies to find alternative water sources and closely monitor tap water quality in Chiang Rai province, said deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana.

Tap water supplies to 14 villages in Mae Sai district near the Myanmar border were suspended this month after officials found arsenic levels in the local waterworks to be 30 times higher than the safe limit.

The villages comprise more than 20,000 households, the government said.

Subsequent tests by authorities also found arsenic concentrations in untreated water from the Sai River, a tributary of the Mekong River, at 25 times the limit for drinking water.

Authorities have deployed two trucks to supply residents with clean drinking water, while the government is also considering alternative river water sources.

Researchers at Naresuan University said last week that chemical analysis and satellite modelling traced much of the arsenic-laden sediment in the Sai River to gold mining operations across the border in Myanmar.