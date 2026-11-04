From satellites to spaceports, Thailand seeks a bigger role in Asia's space race

BANGKOK: When Nattaporn Chattam learned that her scientific experiment had gone missing aboard the International Space Station (ISS), she was stunned.

For years, the Thai physicist and her team at Kasetsart University in Bangkok had worked to send a 27kg scientific apparatus into orbit, some 400km above Earth.

It was a milestone for Thailand's emerging space programme. Developed with support from the country's space agency, the experiment was the first Thai national research payload to reach the station under a pioneering agreement with NASA.

The aim of Nattaporn's experiment was to study how liquid crystals, materials commonly used in television and mobile phone screens, behave in microgravity, where the pull of Earth’s gravity is much weaker than on its surface, with potential applications for future electronic and optical technologies, including on the Moon.

Astronauts began conducting the experiment aboard the station on behalf of the Thai scientists in December last year. But when the equipment was supposed to return to Earth months later, something went wrong. The critical research was missing.

"We thought it was lost in space. All we got back was some hard drives. I was very stressed," Nattaporn said.

It was later discovered that the experiment had been left behind aboard the ISS instead of being loaded onto the spacecraft returning to Earth. It was eventually recovered, landed in June and was handed back to the researchers last month, several months after its originally scheduled return.