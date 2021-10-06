Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand: Several temples in Thailand's historic city of Ayutthaya were underwater on Wednesday (Oct 6), as heavy monsoon rains flooded provinces across the country.

More than 40 temples in Ayutthaya, home to ancient Buddhist temples, ruins and monuments, have been affected by the floods, the city administration said.

At one of the temples, Wat Satue, monks paddled small boats through water that ranged from thigh-deep to neck level.