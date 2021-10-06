Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city

Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city

A lying Buddha statue is seen during the flood at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Oct 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

06 Oct 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 05:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand: Several temples in Thailand's historic city of Ayutthaya were underwater on Wednesday (Oct 6), as heavy monsoon rains flooded provinces across the country.

More than 40 temples in Ayutthaya, home to ancient Buddhist temples, ruins and monuments, have been affected by the floods, the city administration said.

At one of the temples, Wat Satue, monks paddled small boats through water that ranged from thigh-deep to neck level.

Buddhist monks deliver aid on a boat at a flooded area, at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Oct 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

"This is the worst flood in 10 years," its abbot Phra Kru Pariyat Yathikhun told Reuters by phone, adding that surrounding communities were also flooded.

A lying Buddha statue is seen during the flood at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Oct 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

Authorities have issued flood warnings across much of the country over the past two weeks as Tropical Storm Dianmu caused flash floods in 32 of Thailand's 76 provinces, killing nine people and affecting nearly 300,000 households.

Sixteen provinces were still flooded on Wednesday, including Ayutthaya, and authorities warned of another potential tropical storm that is forecast to reach the north-east of the country next week.

A lying Buddha statue is seen surrounded by floodwaters at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Oct 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

In 2011, Thailand suffered its worst floods in five decades, affecting 65 of its 76 provinces and killing hundreds.

Related:

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Thailand floods

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us