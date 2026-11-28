BANGKOK: Thailand will issue a ban on exports of chemicals used in mining on Monday (Nov 30), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, targeting rare earth mining in Myanmar amid growing concerns over cross-border pollution.

The Defence Ministry would issue the order, Anutin said on a weekly government television programme on Saturday, adding that authorities were also seeking alternative water sources to address residents' concerns over river contamination.

Thailand said last week it planned to block exports of chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar and other relevant countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat told Reuters on Friday that existing data showed mines in Myanmar's Shan State were polluting rivers flowing into northern Thailand, though Myanmar had asked for more evidence.

Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to establish 12 water sampling locations, with joint sampling expected to begin between December and January.

Tests in August found arsenic exceeding standard levels at multiple locations along the Kok, Sai and Ruak rivers.